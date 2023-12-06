Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD foreign exchange students honored at city council meeting

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, ten high school foreign exchange students in WFISD were honored at the city council meeting on Tuesday, December 5.

The students were given certificates of honorary citizenship at the meeting by Mayor Tim Short.

Eight of the students attend Wichita Falls High School, one attends Rider High School, and one attends Hirschi High School.

Honorary citizenship is given to foreign or native individuals whom the city considers to be especially admirable.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The end of the year fundraiser hosted by FCA and Next Level Golf will be on December 7 and 8....
End of Year Simulator Golf Scramble & Fundraiser
.
WF Area Food Bank holding 12 Days of Christmas Challenge
Wichita County Corvette Association donates to Toys for Tots
Communities in School is hosting the Gingerbread Jubilee on Dec. 14 with separate sessions of...
Communities in Schools to host Gingerbread Jubilee