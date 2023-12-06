WFISD foreign exchange students honored at city council meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, ten high school foreign exchange students in WFISD were honored at the city council meeting on Tuesday, December 5.

The students were given certificates of honorary citizenship at the meeting by Mayor Tim Short.

Eight of the students attend Wichita Falls High School, one attends Rider High School, and one attends Hirschi High School.

Honorary citizenship is given to foreign or native individuals whom the city considers to be especially admirable.

