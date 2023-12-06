WFISD names Head Coaches for Legacy and Memorial High Schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD has named the Head Coaches for both Legacy High School and Memorial High School.

Marc Bindel, the current Rider High School Head Coach has been named the new Head Coach for Memorial High School.

Coach Bindel has been at Rider High School since 2014. He started working with the Rider Raiders in 2009 and is a graduate of both Wichita Falls High School and MSU Texas.

Lawrence Johnson, the current Hirschi High School has been named the new Head Coach for Legacy High School.

Coach Johnson joined the district last year, in 2022.

