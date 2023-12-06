WFISD shared renovations to Hirschi High School officially underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A facelift to Hirschi High School is officially in the works.

This comes after WFISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the instruction plan for construction on December 5.

The district shares this project could be pretty costly; the project is estimated to take more than $50,000 to complete.

The district was given the green light for the school’s design and a construction agreement with contractors.

Associate Superintendent of WFISD Dr. Peter Griffiths revealed a lot of cosmetic work is needed to be done to the campus, and the district is confident they will have enough funding to complete renovations before next school year.

“We don’t have a final cost. We do know a lot of it is going to be labor, a lot of paint, tile replacement lights. We’re doing LED lights to make it a lot brighter. Were looking at security placement, were looking at a grant to help out with that, and some roofing as well. So we have a lot of work to be done, and some of that was done by the August 10 storm; so that’s going to help out with some of that insurance not all of it but some of it.” He explained.

With the Board approving the Harrell demolition earlier, a portion of that funding will also go toward the needed repairs.

Any repair the district has to make to Hirschi that costs more than $50,000 will have to be brought to the board for approval.

Dr. Griffiths said there will be no expansion or tearing down walls just yet.

The goal is to make it up to standard when it becomes the new middle school.

He said on the last day of school renovations will begin.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.