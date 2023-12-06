Email City Guide
WFPD: Early morning chase ends with pit maneuver

Wichita Falls Police Department said they stopped a pursuit early this morning, Dec. 6, using a pit maneuver.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department said they stopped a pursuit early this morning, Dec. 6, using a pit maneuver.

The car was stopped around 3 a.m. near Jacksboro Highway and Norman Street. The pursuit began when officers stopped a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Spike strips were set up at one point, however, it is not clear if the suspect’s vehicle hit them.

This is a developing story, so stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates.

