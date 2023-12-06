Wichita Falls man arrested for stalking

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, December 4, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to the 2100 block of Selma Drive for a violation of a protective order.

When officers spoke to the victim on the scene, she said her ex-boyfriend 32-year-old Kyle Ballard was texting her, despite her protective order not allowing him to contact her.

In the messages officers observed Ballard’s messages to the victim such as ”... and trust me, I will find where he is”, which court documents cite to be about the victim’s new boyfriend, and “I will not stop till you tell me. Get ready for an endless amount of sleepless nights.” Indicating that he will not stop sending the intimidating messages.

During the investigation, it was found that after the officers left Ballard began calling the victim. He made approximately sixteen calls to the victim and sent more messages. Some of the messages stated, “Stay away from the wall because I’m going to go 100mph through the house” and “I know you believe in God, and I know you believe in hell, we’re about to be going there so cross your t’s and dot your i’s.”

According to court documents, the victim told officers that Ballard had come to her home, and began yelling at her, then left after she said she was going to call the cops.

WFPD confirmed that the victim had a protective order against Ballard and that he had violated the terms of the order.

Later that night at 12:27 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop following the violation of the protective order where Ballard resisted arrest.

He was charged with Violating a Protective Order, Resisting Arrest, and Stalking. He was also charged with two counts of speeding.

Ballard was taken to the Wichita County Jail and is being held on a total bond of $23,192.

