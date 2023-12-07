Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

6th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes hosted by Burkburnett ISD Students 2 Students club

For just $10 on Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. the Burkburnett ISD, Students 2 Student's club is hosting their 6th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two of Burkburnett ISD students, Mitchell Roberts and Andrew Myers came in early this morning to talk about the Students 2 Students upcoming event on air. Their 6th annual Christmas Parade of Homes is a fundraiser to help allow the club to welcome in military students to their new school.

The parade will feature 9 homes with fun themes ranging from “Home Alone” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, where some students will be dressed in part of the homes theme to help guide you through the tour, and the tickets only cost $10.00.

This 6th annual parade of homes will be happening today, December 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Burkburnett. After the parade concludes, take your ticket to the front BHS starting at 8:00 p.m. to enter the Winter Wonderland that will be full of photo opportunities, cookies and hot cocoa, and where the Grinch will also be making an appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wreck on Kemp and Call Field to impact traffic lights
Two dead following wreck in Baylor County
Operation Santa Claus continues at local school
Operation Santa Claus continues at local school
Operation Santa Claus continues at local school
Operation Santa Claus continues at local school