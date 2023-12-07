6th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes hosted by Burkburnett ISD Students 2 Students club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two of Burkburnett ISD students, Mitchell Roberts and Andrew Myers came in early this morning to talk about the Students 2 Students upcoming event on air. Their 6th annual Christmas Parade of Homes is a fundraiser to help allow the club to welcome in military students to their new school.

The parade will feature 9 homes with fun themes ranging from “Home Alone” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, where some students will be dressed in part of the homes theme to help guide you through the tour, and the tickets only cost $10.00.

This 6th annual parade of homes will be happening today, December 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Burkburnett. After the parade concludes, take your ticket to the front BHS starting at 8:00 p.m. to enter the Winter Wonderland that will be full of photo opportunities, cookies and hot cocoa, and where the Grinch will also be making an appearance.

