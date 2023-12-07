Community meets The Grinch at Margie’s Bakery and Deli

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls has seen many holiday-related events for families to enjoy.

Saturday, hundreds from the community stood in line at Margie’s Bakery and Deli to get a picture with The Grinch, from children to adults.

Those who attended got the chance to meet The Grinch, take photos with him, and take a free cookie afterward.

Under the costume was Andrew Morrow, who works at the bakery as well.

