Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Community meets The Grinch at Margie’s Bakery and Deli

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls has seen many holiday-related events for families to enjoy.

Saturday, hundreds from the community stood in line at Margie’s Bakery and Deli to get a picture with The Grinch, from children to adults.

Those who attended got the chance to meet The Grinch, take photos with him, and take a free cookie afterward.

Under the costume was Andrew Morrow, who works at the bakery as well.

You can visit their website to find information on any more upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Holiday travel safety
TXDOT encourages holiday travel safety tips
Local businesses seeing a spike in holiday shopping
Local businesses share boost in sales during Christmas shopping
Deputy sent to hospital after pursuit chase
Two dead following wreck in Baylor County