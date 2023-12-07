Email City Guide
Deputy sent to hospital after pursuit chase

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was sent to the hospital after a 30-minute chase.

Johnathan Melanson, 25, led officers on a half-hour chase, the Wichita Falls Police Department said a Buick Lacrosse ran two red lights at Kell West and Kemp.

Officers tried to stop Melanson at Kemp and Maplewood, but he sped off driving at 120MPH.

Wichita County Sheriff officers took over the pursuit. Melanson then hit a deputy vehicle before the chase ended on Jacksboro HWY.

Deputy Breanton Chitwood has suffered lacerations, and Melanson broke his kneecap trying to run from deputies.

Sheriff David Duke said the deputy vehicle could be a total loss.

“The suspect vehicle was disabled running across the road. The deputy’s vehicle made a hard right, and when he did he went through two telephone poles, and that put a lot of damage in our vehicle. He suffered some minor injuries from the airbags being deployed. So, he is out of the hospital,” said Sheriff Duke.

Melanson was released on bond back in September for similar charges. He was allegedly driving while intoxicated and had unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect is charged by the sheriff’s office with evading arrest.

WFPD has said they’ll be charging Melanson with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, evading, and violation of probation.

