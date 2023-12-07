Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fmr. Clay County Sheriff released early for health reasons

Jeffery Lyde taken to the hospital for health reasons
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Clay County Sheriff, Jeffery Lyde, has been taken to the hospital due to a potentially life-threatening issue, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the United Regional after the local hospital didn’t have the possible resources required.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Lyde will need to serve the rest of his sentence.

Hardeman County Sheriff, Pat Laughery, said, “I will be meeting with the judge and attorneys on Monday to determine the next course of action,” in a Facebook post.

This is following Lyde turning himself into the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office after a Montague County jury found the suspended Clay County Sheriff guilty of one count of Official Oppression and one count of Tampering with Governmental Records in September 2023.

The official oppression trial was related to an alleged unlawful 2021 arrest of Landon Goad and Sara Johnson, who were arrested on family violence charges. The two were reportedly held for longer than 48 hours, the maximum amount of time one can be jailed for that offense.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about his condition.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Potential gunshot victims following incident on Britain Street
For just $10 on Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. the Burkburnett ISD, Students 2 Student’s club is...
6th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes hosted by Burkburnett ISD Students 2 Students club
Wreck on Kemp and Call Field to impact traffic lights
Two dead following wreck in Baylor County