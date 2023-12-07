Fmr. Clay County Sheriff released early for health reasons

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Clay County Sheriff, Jeffery Lyde, has been taken to the hospital due to a potentially life-threatening issue, according to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the United Regional after the local hospital didn’t have the possible resources required.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Lyde will need to serve the rest of his sentence.

Hardeman County Sheriff, Pat Laughery, said, “I will be meeting with the judge and attorneys on Monday to determine the next course of action,” in a Facebook post.

This is following Lyde turning himself into the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office after a Montague County jury found the suspended Clay County Sheriff guilty of one count of Official Oppression and one count of Tampering with Governmental Records in September 2023.

The official oppression trial was related to an alleged unlawful 2021 arrest of Landon Goad and Sara Johnson, who were arrested on family violence charges. The two were reportedly held for longer than 48 hours, the maximum amount of time one can be jailed for that offense.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about his condition.

