Hospice of Wichita Falls announces updates on Tree of Lights campaign

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls’ Tree of Lights Campaign is continuing until December 15.

In the meantime, they have announced that as of Wednesday, December 6, they have raised over $181,424 in this year’s campaign.

Their goal is $300,000; If their goal is met, they will light the star on top of the tree at the Southwest Building on Kemp.

To help them reach their goal, you can donate.

For every $10 donated, one light will be lit up on the tree for the fundraiser and to honor the memory of someone.

To donate you can head over to howf.org, or to their office at 4909 Johnson Road, or call at 940-691-0982.

Last year Hospice of Wichita Falls exceeded their goal and hopes to do the same this year.

You can help make a difference by supporting those who are facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is a non-profit and with this campaign, they are able to provide care to everyone, no matter their financial status.

