Local businesses share boost in sales during Christmas shopping

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas shopping is in full swing and local business owners are taking advantage.

This holiday season, Texans are projected to spend more than $957 Billion.

Local businesses share that this time of year community spending is at an all-time high.

“They keep our wheel turning you know so if it wasn’t for the community and the word of mouth of them and telling their families. to come down and visit us.” Manager of El Norteno Myra Halbert said.

When it comes to searching for the perfect gift, local shops stock their shelves with unique, one-of-a-kind items.

“You can’t get it at a big box store, so it’s really a specialty item people like to get.” Manager of Regeneration Boutique Alaina Strickland said.

“December is by far our best month of the year. We wait on it, we prepare we beef up for it. We have to start preparing way back probably in June in that market. Like ordering and how much to order, what item we thought would be good for the season.” Strickland explained.

Every December, Smith’s Gardentown sells beautiful poinsettias; it’s a big revenue driver at the end of the year.

“We wouldn’t have much to do, we wouldn’t have much going on if we didn’t have poinsettias for sale. We’ve already shipped out more than half of our crop that’s already gone out.” Owner of Smith’s Gardentown Katherine Smith shared.

Smith’s Gardentown said the variety in their poinsettias keeps customers coming back year after year.

“Besides standard red, there are different shades of red and different colors. There are variegated ones, so we have ones that go with any decor, and some that are a little unusual.” Smith said.

While some local restaurants may see a decrease in tables each night, holiday parties and catering events keep them afloat.

“Our catering and our parties are what increase a lot more we typically see 30 parties in December,” Halbert said.

With events back to back this month preparation is key.

“At least one week ahead to make sure we’ve got everything and we have enough food. It’s important to get in get the days that you want and look for what’s available those last-minute parties can be hard for us to get.” Halbert said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.