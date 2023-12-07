Email City Guide
Operation Santa Claus continues at local school

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tradition like no other continues at the Wichita Christian School, thanks to the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Their annual Christmas event ‘Operation Santa Claus’ took off with a huge success., with over 300 toys ready to give out.

Over $3,000 was raised through November for the students to go shopping for toys and gifts.

“A lot of times the students minister to us as adults. their tender heart and their giving spirit radiant through everything they do. they are so excited to give back to others it’s almost contagious,” Principal Courtney Cummings said. “So this is just a small thing that we can do at Wichita Christian School to help those students or children who may not have the opportunity to have as much. to be blessed in a way that some of us take for granted.”

Principal Cummings adds that working with the fire department is an honor and a blessing.

The fire department will hand out the donated toys later this month,

