Potential gunshot victims following incident on Britain Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to the area near the 1500 block of Britain Street following a potential shooting incident.

Our crews on the scene said there were potentially two gunshot victims and that the suspects were no longer on the scene. They also said a victim was placed in the back of an ambulance.

Avoid the area as an investigation is ongoing with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

