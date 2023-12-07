Email City Guide
Potential gunshot victims following incident on Britain Street

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to the area near the 1500 block of Britain Street following a potential shooting incident.

Our crews on the scene said there were potentially two gunshot victims and that the suspects were no longer on the scene. They also said a victim was placed in the back of an ambulance.

Avoid the area as an investigation is ongoing with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more from this incident.

