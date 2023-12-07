Email City Guide
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite State’s ban

By Brayel Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major ruling on December 7 in the fight against Texas’ restrictive abortion laws.

A Texas judge has granted an order allowing a Texas couple to have an abortion.

The lawsuit was brought by Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, who was unable to get an abortion after doctors determined her fetus had a fatal diagnosis.

State District Judge Maya Gamble says she will grant a temporary restraining order that will allow Cox to have an abortion.

The decision will likely be appealed by the state, and it is not clear how quickly, or even whether the mother will be able to get an abortion.

Her attorneys told Judge Gamble that Cox has gone to the emergency room for the fourth time this week since her pregnancy began.

It is not clear how the ruling will impact other Texas women who may be seeking an abortion.

The Texas Abortion Law prohibits physicians from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill became state law when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

