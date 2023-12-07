Two dead following wreck in Baylor County

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two have been confirmed to have died in a Baylor County wreck on Monday, December 6, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both 34-year-old Anthony Rodriguez and 31-year-old Kimberly Perez, of Lubbock, Texas, were pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said a Dodge Ram was traveling east on US 82 while the vehicle Rodrigues and Perez were traveling in was headed west. The Dodge Ram began traveling on the wrong side of the road and struck Rodrigues and Perez’s Toyota Prius head-on.

DPS is investigating this wreck, and no other details have been released on this wreck.

