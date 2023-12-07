Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Two dead following wreck in Baylor County

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two have been confirmed to have died in a Baylor County wreck on Monday, December 6, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both 34-year-old Anthony Rodriguez and 31-year-old Kimberly Perez, of Lubbock, Texas, were pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said a Dodge Ram was traveling east on US 82 while the vehicle Rodrigues and Perez were traveling in was headed west. The Dodge Ram began traveling on the wrong side of the road and struck Rodrigues and Perez’s Toyota Prius head-on.

DPS is investigating this wreck, and no other details have been released on this wreck.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story, as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Holiday travel safety
TXDOT encourages holiday travel safety tips
Community meets The Grinch
Community meets The Grinch at Margie’s Bakery and Deli
Local businesses seeing a spike in holiday shopping
Local businesses share boost in sales during Christmas shopping
Deputy sent to hospital after pursuit chase