TXDOT encourages holiday travel safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drowsy drivers are almost as dangerous as drunk drivers on the roads.

Fatigue is a major cause of serious traffic accidents that result in 1500 deaths and 71,000 injuries in the U.S. each year.

Texas has the most roadways in the country and also the most traffic accidents caused by driver fatigue. Adele Lewis public information officer for TXDOT says there are a few warning signs to look out for. They include difficulty focusing or keeping your eyes open, yawning repeatedly, and drifting from your lane.

There are 76 rest stops in the state of Texas and 12 travel information centers. These strategically placed rest areas are essential safety features on the highway system to help drivers fight drowsiness.

“Those are great places, the parking lots are well-lit. You can stop, day or night, take a nap. There’s Wi-Fi in the parking lots as well. Of course, restrooms do exist at all of the rest stops,” Lewis said.

Some suggestions to fight fatigue include getting a good night’s rest before leaving for your journey. Keep driving to a maximum of 8 to 10 hours per day, and make sure fresh air is continuously coming in from outside. And getting off the road if you hit shoulder rumble strips, this is a sign you are losing alertness. These steps are important to follow even if you are an experienced long-distance driver

“We’re seeing drowsy drivers that fall asleep because they’re the only person in the car. They’re driving down a rural road or even a freeway. And they just run off the road, and perish in a wreck, they didn’t even know what was happening to them,” Lewis said.

Travelers like Khalid Aziz, who drives for a living know the feeling all too well.

“This has happened to me many times sometimes I feel extremely drowsy and I can’t drive I definitely stop at that time and say no I can’t do it. Even if I have time on my shift I will still stop and get out and just go to sleep,” Aziz said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.