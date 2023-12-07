Email City Guide
Warm and Windy Thursday

Temperatures today top out in the mid-70s
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! We’re off to a mild start today and we’re to carry those mild conditions not only through today, but tomorrow as well. The only downside to today is that you’ll need to hold onto your hats as gusty conditions will prevail throughout the entirety of today. The atmosphere is undergoing a squeezing process and has placed Texoma in the middle of its wind tunnel. Wind gusts today could peak as high as 30 MPH. Temperatures today will put a bit of a pinch to your Christmas spirit as temperatures today top out in the mid-70s! Overnight tonight, temperatures will also remain mild with overnight lows in the mid-50s. Today would make for a great day to put up Christmas lights, or even go look at Christmas lights. Enjoy the mild weather because Saturday, we return to our seasonal normal for temperatures while remaining dry.

