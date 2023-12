WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asked if you knew what DGZ stands for in meteorology.

A. Density Growth Zone

B. Dendritic Growth Zone

C. Data Gathering Zone

D. Designated Growth Zone

The correct answer is B “Dendritic Growth Zone.”

Kairos Restorative Medicine sponsors the weather question of the day.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.