WFISD Teacher Spotlight winner announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the WFISD December Teacher Spotlight winner was named.

Adam Wood is a 6th grade math teacher at Barwise Middle School.

He was surprised to be named the winner of the award but told us he appreciated the recognition.

“I just think there are so many teachers that do so much, so to have someone acknowledge what we do is huge,” Wood said.

In addition to being a math teacher, Mr. Wood also volunteers for many events, is a UIL sponsor, and helps run the after-school soccer club.

Congrats to Adam Wood on being named this month’s Teacher Spotlight Award winner, from all of us here at News Channel 6.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.