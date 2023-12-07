Windy and Warm for Thursday and Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A developing storm system located north and west of us, will create warm and windy weather for both Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures both days to be well into the 70s with winds gusting out of the southwest between 20 and 35mph. The storm system doesn’t bring to us, but will throw a cold front through with gusty northwest winds and cooler weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.