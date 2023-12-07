Email City Guide
Windy and Warm for Thursday and Friday

Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s on both Thursday and Friday. We’ll see cooler weather for the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A developing storm system located north and west of us, will create warm and windy weather for both Thursday and Friday. Expect high temperatures both days to be well into the 70s with winds gusting out of the southwest between 20 and 35mph. The storm system doesn’t bring to us, but will throw a cold front through with gusty northwest winds and cooler weather for the weekend.

