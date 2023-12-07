Wreck on Kemp and Call Field to impact traffic lights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A wreck near the Kemp and Call Field-Midwestern intersection this evening has knocked out traffic lights in the area.

The City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen told News Channel 6 that a pole was knocked down during the accident.

The light will be flashing red tonight with stop signs for eastbound traffic.

On Thursday, December 7, crews will try and come up with a temporary fix until a permanent fix is complete.

