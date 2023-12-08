Email City Guide
6th Annual Parade of Homes held in Burkburnett

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Burkburnett got in on some holiday fun, with the 6th annual Parade of Homes.

It was all hosted by the Burkburnett High School Student 2 Student Club.

After purchasing a ticket, guests were allowed to tour and view the 10 houses, all decorated for Christmas.

Each house had its own Christmas theme, ranging from ‘Home Alone’ to ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.

“It is very personal to me also because. I have experienced my dad being deployed before and him not being home for Christmas. So I think just doing our parade of homes really helps out the military students because they might not get to experience Christmas lights at their own homes,” Emily Antonio, an S2S member, said.

All of the funds raised during the event will go back towards the S2S program.

This is helping them with their mission of providing a welcoming place for military students.

