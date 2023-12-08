Animal Services of WF presents some ‘puppy love’ for their Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week.

We were introduced to 4-month-old puppies: Pattycake, Jellyroll, and Lizzo.

These three puppies are very sweet and playful, according to Animal Services of Wichita Falls.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on the Animal Services’ website can adopt these puppies.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

