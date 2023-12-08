Email City Guide
Another Day of Windy and Warm Conditions

Temperatures top out in the mid-70s
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! We had wonderful weather yesterday with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s while some locations even flirted with approaching 80 degrees! Even though it was windy yesterday, it was still a great day. If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll like today’s weather just as much because we have a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather. Temperatures today are once again starting mild in the upper-50s. We will once again warm up to the mid-70s today and keep mostly sunny skies with a few passing high level clouds. It’ll also be another windy day with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. A cold front is knocking on the door of Texoma, but this cold front won’t make its way across Texoma until overnight tonight. There are no great chances to see rain with this front, but a stray miniscule shower is possible within Texoma. Once the cold front clears, we’ll be left with seasonable temperatures tomorrow along with windy conditions once again. We’ll call it blustery. The weekend looks seasonable, but past that temperatures climb a few degrees before we see some rain chances return to the forecast late next week.

