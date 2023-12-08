Email City Guide
Blippi’s local performance cancelled

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour performance that was planned to take place Thursday, December 14 has been cancelled. The production originally would have taken place at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.

Premier Productions said the cancellation is due to unforeseen circumstances. They said all tickets will be refunded entirely to the original point of purchase.

Premier Productions said that any questions about ticketing can be emailed to support@premierproductions.com

