City of Wichita Falls to hold a controlled burn at Lucy Park

Lucy Park in Wichita Falls
Lucy Park in Wichita Falls
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be holding a controlled burn inside Lucy Park on Monday, December 11.

The burn will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

This is a training opportunity for firefighters and an effort to rid the park of an unwanted and unattractive pile of brush that simply cannot be moved.

The pile originated from what was taken to the park after last summer’s downburst thunderstorm.

Smoke will be visible in the City from this intentional fire, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is aware of this controlled burn.

