Gunshots on Rhea Road

one in custody
Multiple calls were made early this morning with reports of hearing gunshots, as of now Wichita Falls PD has one in custody.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early this morning multiple calls were made with reports of hearing gunshots on Rhea Road.

Wichita Falls Police Department arrived on scene and went door to door to find out if anyone had heard or saw anything.

As of now there is one person in custody, this incident is still under investigation.

Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

