WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early this morning multiple calls were made with reports of hearing gunshots on Rhea Road.

Wichita Falls Police Department arrived on scene and went door to door to find out if anyone had heard or saw anything.

As of now there is one person in custody, this incident is still under investigation.

Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.