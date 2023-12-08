King Church to hold 6th annual nativity display

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Christ the King Catholic Church in Iowa Park will be hosting its nativity display from 11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Church member Marilyn Putoff said one of the nativities that is special to her was made by Carla Faye Baker, the last woman executed in Texas. Following an epiphany, Baker made the scene out of straw and gave it to her counselor before her death.

The collection of more than 200 different nativities from around the world will be free to see for all community members. Refreshments will be be available at the event.

The Christ the King Catholic Church is located at 1008 N 1st St. in Iowa Park.

