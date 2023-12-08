Email City Guide
Leadership Wichita Falls to begin it’s adult class

Class begins in January
Leadership Wichita Falls will begin adult classes in January, as they look for cohort professionals to join the nonprofit in developing community leaders.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stacy Darnall with Leadership Wichita Falls was in studio early this morning to talk about the upcoming adult class that will be hosted to help adults develop into community leaders.

Leadership Wichita Falls is a nonprofit organization program that helps show people in the community how to give back.

The 2024 class will last from January through May, if you are 18 years or older, you can register for this class at leadershipwf.org. The tuition costs $695.00 which is typically paid by the individual’s organization.

A project that will be brought back into the community is a part of this class, and to be a part of that and to learn the foundation for community involvement while also becoming a community leadership, be sure to enroll now.

