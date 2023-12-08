MSU Texas and First United Methodist choirs join in Handel’s Messiah chorus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Choirs from Midwestern State University of Texas and First United Methodist church will perform Handel’s Messiah at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

FUMC performed Handel’s Messiah for 75 years until a few years ago during the pandemic. Now, under MSU Texas Assistant Professor of Music Thomas Wininger’s direction, that legacy will be revived. Wininger said he is excited about that revival.

Handel’s Messiah includes what Wininger describes as one of most famous choir pieces in history: the ‘Halleluiah Chorus.’

FUMC’s Chancel Choir with Music Director Kristen Gosset and MSU Texas’ Midwestern Singers and the Oratorio Chorus combine to make more than 70 voices. These voices will be accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra.

This free performance is the fourth community partnership MSU choirs have participated in this year. The community was invited today at noon to join in song with the choirs.

Their performance is free to the public. Those wanting to attend are invited to the First United Methodist Church at 909 10th St. in Wichita Falls.

Contact the MSU Texas Department of Music at 940-397-4267 for more information.

