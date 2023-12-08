MSU Texas names Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University named Dr. Margaret “Marcy” Brown Marsden as the permanent Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Brown Marsden will begin in the role on Jan. 1, 2024. She has been serving as the interim provost since early January 2024.

As the provost, Dr. Brown Marsden will provide primary administrative leadership, direction, and evaluation for all academic activities and faculty affairs for Midwestern State University.

According to MSU Texas, she will also oversee the University’s SACSCOC reaffirmation processes, student success efforts, office of institutional effectiveness, academic budgeting and resources, academic support units, instructional programs, and establishment of academic priorities.

Before accepting the interim provost role, Dr. Brown Marsden served as the dean of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering at MSU Texas since September 2015.

She holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Purdue University and an MBA from Texas A&M Commerce.

