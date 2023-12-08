Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital

Email City Guide
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
By Justin Allen Rose and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KAUZ) - Several I-44 lanes close to Chickasha and Elgin were closed due to a multiple-vehicle wreck and grass fires in the same area.

The multiple-vehicle wreck caused three fatalities and two others have been transported to a hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the east and westbound lanes on I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are closed between US-277 in Chickasha around mile marker 80, and US-277 in Elgin around mile marker 53.

These lanes are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash at mile marker 76. There was also a grass fire in this area, according to OHP. Motorists were advised to detour at Chickasha and Elgin to US-277.

