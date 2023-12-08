Salvation Army receives Angel Tree donations

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re a little more than two weeks away from Christmas, and while many of us are excited to see family, and attend holiday parties. This is a great time of the year to give back.

Thanks to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, community members can ‘Do The Most Good’ by adopting an angel.

They filled up an entire box truck with presents.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to provide 500 children with presents this Christmas and with Sealed Air Corps’ donation.

They are one step closer to that goal.

The company was able to adopt 90 angels and put each item on their wish lists.

As gifts were being loaded, the Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said to him it’s all about making sure each child has a great Christmas like he did growing up.

“We believe that it’s good to see a child receive something on Christmas. Because we remember as kids waking up in the morning and how excited we are. Well, we want to see a child excited as well. It’s very important that this takes place every year, and it’s great for me to just be a part of it and the Salvation Army to see and meet the greater good in the community that we love. ” Burton said.

Burton said without the generous donations from the community, it would be extremely challenging to fulfill the children’s wishes.

The nonprofit would have to fundraise to buy gifts, and that could mean some children would be left out.

