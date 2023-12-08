Senior-Junior Forum presents 43rd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior-Junior Forum presented the 43rd Annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes, a holiday tour of beautifully decorated homes in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The tour was held on Thursday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and featured five beautiful homes lovingly decorated for the holiday season.

Homes this year were the following:

Lee & Bart Bybee - 2003 Avondale Street

Tammey & Jeff Haynes - 2113 Avondale Street

Ashley & Ford Swanson - 3104 Lombard Drive

Suzanne Weeks - 1801 Woodridge Drive

Lisa & Robert Woodruff - 2202 Ellingham Drive

The idea was thought to bring Christmas joy and impact local organizations. One homeowner said this year is her first time participating in the one-day event. By doing this, she’s also helping her community.

“We just donate the funds to about six organizations,” said Suzanne Weeks, homeowner of The Christmas Tour of Homes.

After hearing the impact of the cause, Weeks was signed up for the Christmas Tour of Homes. As an avid Christmas decorator, didn’t think twice about showing the community her home.

“I hope they appreciate that we do all this volunteer work and take the time on our Saturday evenings to raise the money and things. And we don’t just raise money we go like to the Red Door and serve food,” said Weeks.

In previous years, the event has raised about $20,000.

“They also do scholarships for Midwestern State University and Vernon College. And then also the Junior Forum of the Women’s Forum benefits from this, and their job is to encourage volunteerism and leadership in young women,” said Debi Farrell, Co-Chair of the Christmas Tour Homes.

Outside of volunteering for her community, Weeks spent the rest of her time decorating her home for the Christmas Tour of Homes.

It only took her two months to complete her masterpiece.

“This is not unusual. Maybe a few more added things, but not much. Eighty-five percent of the things that you’ve seen I have already” said Weeks.

When visitors visit her home, she only wants them to experience one thing.

“I want them to feel like warmth and the joy of Christmas that they’re getting that feel of the season,” said Weeks.

The original tour was started by the Woman’s Forum in 1979; however, the Senior-Junior Forum acquired primary oversight of the event in 2015.

This year’s event is a joint effort of the Senior-Junior Forum, the Junior Forum, and The Arts Council. Proceeds from this event are shared by these organizations and support charitable works in our community.

