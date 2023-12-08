Email City Guide
Warm and Windy for Friday, Followed by Cool and Windy for Saturday

The winds of change will be blowing across Texoma on Friday and Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect Friday to be another warm and windy day with gusty southwesterly winds once again. Daytime highs will rise into the 70s and possibly even flirt with 80 in some of our southwestern counties. The wind will gust once again above 30mph. A strong cold front passes through late Friday night and early Saturday morning, bringing an end to the unseasonably warm weather for the weekend. Look for strong north and northwesterly winds to kick in Saturday, gusting above 30 at times. It will be a much cooler day with highs only in the 50s. We’ll drop down into the 20s Saturday night and early Sunday! Look for a little warming trend by early next week with highs back in the lower 60s. A storm system may impact our weather, bring at least some rain chances to the area toward the middle of next week.

