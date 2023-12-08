Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windy and Much Cooler for Saturday

A strong cold front arrives later tonight with north winds and cooler weather for Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives late tonight and early on Saturday with gusty northwesterly winds. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning, rebounding into the 50s by the afternoon. The wind will be rather gusty throughout the day in the 20 to 30mph range, making it feel a little cool at times. Saturday night into early Sunday will be cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will feature less wind, with seasonably cool conditions with highs in the 50s. We’ll see a little push up in temperatures early next week as highs get back into the lower 60s. There will be a slow moving storm system that may bring some rain chances our way around middle to latter half of next week. Temperatures will mainly be in the seasonal range.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A cold front arrives late tonight with windy and much cooler weather for Saturday as highs...
Windy and Much Cooler for Saturday
Temperatures top out in the mid-70s
Another Day of Windy and Warm Conditions
Breezy and warm weather for Friday with highs in the 70s. Much cooler breezes for Saturday...
Warm and Windy for Friday, Followed by Cool and Windy for Saturday
Weather Question of the Day: December 7
Weather Question of the Day: DGZ in Meteorology