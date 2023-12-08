Windy and Much Cooler for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives late tonight and early on Saturday with gusty northwesterly winds. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning, rebounding into the 50s by the afternoon. The wind will be rather gusty throughout the day in the 20 to 30mph range, making it feel a little cool at times. Saturday night into early Sunday will be cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will feature less wind, with seasonably cool conditions with highs in the 50s. We’ll see a little push up in temperatures early next week as highs get back into the lower 60s. There will be a slow moving storm system that may bring some rain chances our way around middle to latter half of next week. Temperatures will mainly be in the seasonal range.

