97th District Judge Trish Byars to run for re-election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although her term is set to expire in December of next year, 97th District Judge Trish Byars hopes to extend it.

“I feel just this overriding need to give back to the people who made me who I am,” said Judge Trish Byars, 97th Judicial District Court.

Those people are her fellow neighbors. As a Windthrost native, her community Judge Byars calls it an honor to serve her community as a judge. But make no mistake, she means business.

“I feel like a lot of people have lost respect for the justice system. It’s place of integrity,” said Judge Byars.

Judge Trish Byars wants to keep her seat as judge. On the March 2024 election ballot, her constituents will have the option to vote for her for the first time. She’s built a strong name for herself in each of the counties she serves. Judge Byars is a member of the Wichita County Judicial Association and former president of the 46th Judicial District Bar Association.

Now, that she’s achieved some of what she hopes to accomplish she’s setting goals for the counties she serves.

“We were without a full-time judge for sometime. So, I’ve just jumped in and I feel like I owe it to the citizens to keep the court system moving. I want people, no matter who they are they know every time they’re gonna be treated fairly. I’m going to be firm, I’m going to be consistent. Everybody is treated with respect,” said Byars.

She knows the three countries have big expectations of her.

“When I come in here, I know, from practicing that people aren’t most of the time happy to be in here. It’s not a good thing. I just try to do my best to be respectful to everyone,” said Byars.

