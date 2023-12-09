Boys and Girls Club of WF holds annual Christmas Party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls held their 95th Annual Christmas Party on Friday afternoon.

All four of the Boys and Girls Club locations gathered in the gym to celebrate all the achievements they have made throughout the year and highlight members as well.

This event is a long tradition honoring how they have impacted generations of children throughout the years and making memories for them.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Executive Director, Randy Cooper, told News Channel 6 that he remembered how impactful this event was for him as a kid and that he hopes this event is as beneficial for kids currently in the program.

“We want to see this continue so that young people can remember and have a positive experience, and it’s a wonderful way to open the Christmas season for us,” Cooper said.

During the party, a few of the kids from each club received bikes and all of the kids went home with a goody bag.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.