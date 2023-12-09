Britain Street shooting suspect found dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect wanted for shooting two women on Britain Street was found dead in a small apartment complex on the 2100 block of Ave. H.

Officers responded to check welfare at the building near Old High at around 12:30 p.m. and caused part of Ave, H to be blocked off.

Old High was under lockdown for a brief period until it was confirmed the students were safe.

Isidro Garcia was suspected of shooting his wife and her mother on the 1500 block of Britain Street, both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At last check, the victims were in critical, but stable condition.

“So we had two aggravated assaults yesterday on his wife and her mother. This is something that’s always a possibility when there’s a family member involved, it could be anybody, it’s not something that we want, but we do realize that it’s a possibility,” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The WFPD has been searching for Garcia throughout the night, at around 10:00 a.m. officers spotted Garcia’s car, a white Kia, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Lawrence Road, but he was not in the area.

Later officers responded to a check welfare at the apartment complex on Ave. H, where Garcia was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Of course, we’re saddened for the families that are involved and every respect. We are proud of our officers for their hard work, they sought him diligently through the night and found the car than him, so we’re just glad we could get this behind us,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper wants the public to know any nearby campuses were not involved and all students were safe.

