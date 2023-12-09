Burkburnett High School Swim Team prepares for state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Swim Team is gearing up to start the district competition next month.

The swim team has four members that qualified, but even though it’s a small team they are setting goals for the future.

Splashing to victory, the Burkburnett Swim competed in the Texas Swim Coaches Association Class 4A Zone Championships in Grapevine.

Over 200 swimmers were there and all 4 members of the team made the finals.

This is the first time the team has gone to this meet but Coach Andrew Bowers said it will prepare them for future meets.

“So they didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t know what to expect either. but being that it’s all 4A and under, we are going to districts, regionals, and states. So that’s all the schools we are going to compete against at that point. So it’s a good measuring stick for us,” Coach Bowers said.

The swim team agrees that going to the meet was an eye-opener for them.

“I feel we’ve really all know we need to put the work in, for the results we want. So we are all trying to focus and work hard, “ Junior Gracyn Haas said.

