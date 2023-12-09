Christ Academy donates more than 300 presents this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy donated enough toys to weigh down Santa’s sleigh, thanks to their annual ‘Operation Christmas’.

They were able to give presents to Toys For Tots and The Children’s Aid Society.

Students gave more than 300 presents to make sure children across Texoma have a great Christmas.

Students share this season is all about looking out for others.

“I think it’s kind to give presents to kids in need.” Christ Academy student Nick said.

Christ Academy believes that the season of giving is the best time to be a blessing to others.

“Just being the hands and feet of Jesus and giving back to others. So, we really want to instill that in them during the season of giving. And teach them, we have children in need who may not have people at the hands, and feet of Jesus and what it means to be a Christian and the pleasure of getting to open a gift at Christmas to celebrate Jesus’ birth.” Christ Academy Teacher Kristin Goodgion explained.

“Whenever Jesus came it was his birthday but he gave us a gift.” Christ Academy student Lily shared.

The campus was able to collect more than 300 gifts filling up an entire SUV.

“Every single kid in elementary got to put it on the fire truck. All of our upper school students were able to put it in the car to go to the Children’s Aid Society today. So we gave to Toys For Tots and Children’s Aids Society so both organizations got gifts.” Goodgion said.

“You get to give someone else a Christmas knowing Jesus gave you a Christmas.” Christ Academy student Nixon shared.

“I think they’re going to be really excited that they get a present to open up Christmas morning,” Nick said.

Teachers were surprised to see how many gifts students collected in two weeks.

“It means the world to me. I mean these kids’ hearts are just so big; they try every day and in their daily lives. And what it means to be a Christian and how important it is to be a leader in this school and community. It’s just really touching to see how big their hearts truly are,” Goodgion said.

Lily said you are never too young to have a giving heart.

“It’s very important to me and personally I’m just glad I had the opportunity to help other kids when they don’t have that much.” She said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.