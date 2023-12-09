Crime of the Week: Drug Bust on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week, we are revisiting the drug bust on Central Freeway on Saturday, December 2.

At around 10:00 a.m. the Wichita Falls Police Department made a traffic stop on Central Fwy. and found drugs inside the vehicle.

“One of our officers was running radar out on Central Freeway,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “He clocked a car do a substantial amount of speed over the speed limit of sixty.”

According to court documents, once the patrol officer had stopped and approached the vehicle, he observed two individuals in the cab of the truck acting nervous and could smell the strong odor of marijuana while speaking with the duo he started noticing suspicious packaging.

“The female told the officer that they had traveled to Colorado and picked up a lot of the workings and the fixings and equipment to take back and deliver to someone else who was going to turn it into vape cartridges,” Sgt. Eipper said.

A search of the truck found empty vape cartridges, flavored liquid used for THC vapes as well as several packaging materials with THC labels used for packaging and distributing marijuana illegally, although the two were not caught with marijuana or THC products the delivery of such a large amount of paraphernalia can come with a hefty fee.

“Cause of the situation because they were delivering to somebody so they can use it it’s a Class A misdemeanor depending on the age to whom they were delivered whether they were younger than 18 or 3 years younger than them that could be a state jail felony now you’re looking at two years in the state jail,” Sgt. Eipper said.

