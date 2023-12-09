‘Lean on me’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduces us to Killeen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Pet of the Week, Emily’s Legacy Rescue visited us to introduce us to Killeen.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday afternoon. Please come by and see all the other little kitty’s wanting their new, forever home.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.