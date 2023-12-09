Train model display open to public

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For eight years, Ron Mauch of Burkburnett has displayed what he calls The Holiday Heart of Downtown Model Train for everyone to see at The Museum of North Texas History.

For 30 years he’s been growing his collection which grew from one train and a few houses to 14 trains, 100 model buildings, and countless different accessories.

The display covers an entire room with different sections and themes including an amusement park, a drive-in, a ski resort, and much more.

Mauch said he wanted to make the layout accessible for people to move around and get up close. It took Mauch 2 months to put the display together. Mauch has been interested in trains as far as he can remember. In his home growing up, his dad had a display of his own that would only come out during the holidays.

“It was a family tradition, my father had trains and it was always covered up during the year and when the holidays came, the plastic came off and he would run his train on a nice big layout,” Mauch said.

From kids to adults, anyone can admire the display the same way. Kamille Land, a Wichita Falls resident explained her reaction to the first time she saw it.

“I was really fascinated it’s basically a model of a small world. Everywhere you look there’s different stuff. You’re always impressed by the little details. They definitely put a lot of thought into it,” Land said.

The museum will be closed the week of Christmas and New Year’s.

The Museum of North Texas History is located at 720 Indiana Ave, in Downtown Wichita Falls.

