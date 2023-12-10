Christ is King Church holds annual nativity display

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A beautiful display of various nativity sets are out this weekend at Christ the King Catholic Church.

You can visit from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the second day.

Volunteers with the church say it takes three weeks to get everything set up and ready, and the nativity sets come from all over with some made here in Texoma, and even one made in Belize.

“For us, it’s the true meaning of Christmas, and to help people see the true meaning of Christmas in that we can help share that with the community,” Church member Marilyn Putoff said.

There are all kinds of creative and exotic nativities set up in the church, including one made of chocolate.

There’s also cookies, drinks and a raffle to win your very own nativity set.

“We see so many people that come and say, ‘This is just wonderful, it puts me in the mood. I’m going to go home, get my nativity out and I’m going to set it up,’” Church member Mary Wilson said.

