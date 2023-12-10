Email City Guide
Cool Weather Tomorrow, but Rain Chances Loom

Temperatures in the mid-50s tomorrow
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve officially returned to our regular scheduled weather for December in Texoma. A cold front came through last night and pulled our temperatures back from mid-70s to mid-50s. As much as we hate to see the warm weather go, at least the wind have finally settled down! Temperatures today topped out in the mid-50s with mostly clear skies. Tonight will be a chilly one as temperatures drop into the upper 20s overnight. Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid-50s once again with clear skies. Monday and Tuesday look to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 60s. By Wednesday, we finally open the door for a stretch of rain chances in Texoma. Finally! Rain chances hold from Wednesday through Friday morning and could bring some much needed rain.

