Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP

Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat UTEP 71-49
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat UTEP 71-49 on Saturday night.

Couisnard made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (6-2). He made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Freshman Kwame Evans Jr. totaled 12 points, six boards and five steals. Keeshawn Barthelemy and freshman Jackson Shelstad each scored 11, while reserve Jordan Tracey scored 10.

Tae Hardy had 16 points to lead the Miners (6-4). Otis Frazier III added 12 points and six rebounds.

Barthelemy came off the bench to score eight and lead Oregon to a 28-25 lead at halftime. The Ducks missed all six of their 3-pointers but made 9 of 11 attempts from inside the arc. Hardy had 13 points for UTEP. Hardy made 4 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates made 4 of 18 shots — 1 for 6 from distance.

The Miners closed within two points three times early in the second half but could not get closer. Couisnard followed two free throws with a three-point play to push Oregon's lead to double digits at 50-39 with 10:40 left to play. The Ducks were not threatened from there.

Oregon shot 54.5% from the floor but made just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Ducks were 19 for 25 at the foul line. UTEP shot 36% overall, missed 11 of 15 from distance and missed half of its 18 free throws.

Oregon improves to 2-1 in the all-time series. Oregon won the first meeting 64-59 at home in 2011. The Miners beat the Ducks 91-84 in triple overtime the next season in El Paso.

Oregon will host California Baptist on Tuesday. UTEP travels to play Abilene Christian on Dec. 17.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52
Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio