Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat UTEP 71-49 on Saturday night.

Couisnard made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (6-2). He made 4 of 5 at the free-throw line and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Freshman Kwame Evans Jr. totaled 12 points, six boards and five steals. Keeshawn Barthelemy and freshman Jackson Shelstad each scored 11, while reserve Jordan Tracey scored 10.

Tae Hardy had 16 points to lead the Miners (6-4). Otis Frazier III added 12 points and six rebounds.

Barthelemy came off the bench to score eight and lead Oregon to a 28-25 lead at halftime. The Ducks missed all six of their 3-pointers but made 9 of 11 attempts from inside the arc. Hardy had 13 points for UTEP. Hardy made 4 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates made 4 of 18 shots — 1 for 6 from distance.

The Miners closed within two points three times early in the second half but could not get closer. Couisnard followed two free throws with a three-point play to push Oregon's lead to double digits at 50-39 with 10:40 left to play. The Ducks were not threatened from there.

Oregon shot 54.5% from the floor but made just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc. The Ducks were 19 for 25 at the foul line. UTEP shot 36% overall, missed 11 of 15 from distance and missed half of its 18 free throws.

Oregon improves to 2-1 in the all-time series. Oregon won the first meeting 64-59 at home in 2011. The Miners beat the Ducks 91-84 in triple overtime the next season in El Paso.

Oregon will host California Baptist on Tuesday. UTEP travels to play Abilene Christian on Dec. 17.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball