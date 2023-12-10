Email City Guide
Griffin has 23 in Wyoming's 78-70 win over Stephen F. Austin

Led by Sam Griffin's 23 points, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Stephen F
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Griffin’s 23 points helped Wyoming defeat Stephen F. Austin 78-70 on Saturday night.

Griffin had five rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-3). Akuel Kot scored 19 points, going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Kobe Newton had 14 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) were led in scoring by AJ Cajuste, who finished with 13 points and four steals. Sadaidriene Hall added 11 points for SFA. Nana Antwi-Boasiako also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Source: MGN)
