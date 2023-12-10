Maskill announces retirement after 22 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a remarkable 22-year career as the head football coach for Midwestern State University, Bill Maskill is retiring.

During his tenure, Maskill led the Mustangs to five Lone Star Conference championships and nine postseason appearances.

Those five conference titles came in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2021. Maskill also earned his first Coach of the Year award in 2009 following the program’s first conference title. He would be named Coach of the Year six more times during his career.

He leaves MSU as the all-time winningest coach in program history with 160 wins.

Maskill had 19 winning seasons as the leader of MSU football, a program that only saw eight winning seasons before his arrival.

In an article posted by MSU, “We owe a debt of gratitude to coach Bill Maskill for his tremendous leadership over the past 22 years,” MSU Athletic Director, Kyle Williams said.

With coach Maskill’s retirement, longtime assistant coach Rich Renner will take over as head coach.

Renner will become the 13th head football coach in the program’s history.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.