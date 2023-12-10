Morningside neighborhood sets up annual luminaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Morningside is a neighborhood with a 50 year long tradition, it’s the highly anticipated Morningside Luminaries.

It’s an event many in the community look forward to, it came back in 2022 after getting put on hold for three years due to COVID, and it’s a beautiful sight to see.

The neighborhood bands together in the early hours of the morning and lines over 2500 bags with candles along the streets.

Once the sun starts to set and it starts getting dark, they plan to go around and light the candles.

The neighborhood loves to see everyone from around wichita falls come around and enjoy the lights.

“The tradition is that you light these candles and bags as a way to draw people home, so that when people come home they have this path to follow if you will. And that’s exactly what we do here, is we put the bags out so that people in the city of Wichita Falls can come to morningside and experience that kind of feeling of coming home, if you will,” Morningside Neighborhood Association President, Pat Osoinac said.

Any visitors just need to head to Grant St.off 9th St.and start make their way around the neighborhood.

